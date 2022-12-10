Numis Co. Plc (NUM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on February 10th

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Numis’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Numis Stock Up 1.0 %

LON NUM opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.23) on Friday. Numis has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.42 million and a PE ratio of 480.53.

About Numis

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various investment banking services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company offers investment banking services, including corporate broking, equity capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, debt advisory, and private placements.

