Numis Co. Plc (NUM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.50 on February 10th

Numis Co. Plc (LON:NUM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Numis’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Numis Stock Up 1.0 %
LON NUM opened at GBX 182.60 ($2.23) on Friday. Numis has a 1 year low of GBX 170 ($2.07) and a 1 year high of GBX 350 ($4.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 187.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 232. The stock has a market capitalization of £202.42 million and a PE ratio of 480.53.
About Numis
