BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (MYI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0408 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.27. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $14.90.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
