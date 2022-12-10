BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Trading Down 0.8 %
Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.73.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
