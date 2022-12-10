BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of MYD stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $14.73.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

