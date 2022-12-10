BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (MHN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on December 30th

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0376 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE MHN opened at $10.24 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $9.16 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.57.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
