BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.
In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $37,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
