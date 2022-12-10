BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (MVF) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 15th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MVF opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.33 and a fifty-two week high of $9.63.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock MuniVest Fund

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $37,752.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MVF. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,820 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 62.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 55,944 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 193,965 shares during the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.