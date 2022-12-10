Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

Further Reading

