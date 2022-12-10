Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECOGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0933 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $36.35. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.20.

Insider Activity at Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

In related news, Director Paul Massey sold 9,600 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total transaction of $301,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,993.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965,943 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,530 shares during the period. 72.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

