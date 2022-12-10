Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE:ELAT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.
Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance
Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $20.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.18. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $45.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elanco Animal Health
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth $1,121,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,178,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after buying an additional 13,279 shares in the last quarter.
