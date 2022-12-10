Bosideng International Holdings Limited (BSDGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2447 per share on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BSDGY opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Bosideng International has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bosideng International in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Bosideng International Company Profile

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

