Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (TVE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on February 1st

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1385 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TVE opened at $21.13 on Friday. Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62.

