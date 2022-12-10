Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Price Performance

Shares of SONG stock opened at GBX 86.50 ($1.05) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 101.27. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 8,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.54. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 77.20 ($0.94) and a twelve month high of GBX 128.40 ($1.57).

Get Hipgnosis Songs Fund alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £806.68 ($983.64).

About Hipgnosis Songs Fund

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hipgnosis Songs Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.