BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance

MYN stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

