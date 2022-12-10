BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Price Performance
MYN stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 1-year low of $8.89 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.18.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (MYN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.