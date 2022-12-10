BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:BRFI opened at GBX 127.25 ($1.55) on Friday. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 114 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.51. The company has a market cap of £240.92 million and a P/E ratio of 530.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust
