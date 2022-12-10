BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI) Increases Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc (LON:BRFI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of LON:BRFI opened at GBX 127.25 ($1.55) on Friday. BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 114 ($1.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 140 ($1.71). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 127.51. The company has a market cap of £240.92 million and a P/E ratio of 530.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust alerts:

About BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of frontier market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.