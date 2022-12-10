McRae Industries, Inc. (MCRAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.14.

McRae Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MCRAA stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.

McRae Industries Company Profile

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. It also imports and sells western and work boots. The company provides its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

