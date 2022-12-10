McRae Industries, Inc. (MCRAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 13th

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 8th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.64 per share on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from McRae Industries’s previous dividend of $0.14.
McRae Industries Stock Performance
Shares of MCRAA stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. McRae Industries has a 1-year low of $33.50 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.19.
McRae Industries Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on McRae Industries (MCRAA)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for McRae Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McRae Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.