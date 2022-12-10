Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $580.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $590.00 to $580.00 in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

COST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $559.00 to $557.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Costco Wholesale from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $559.88.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $483.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $500.81.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.2% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 491 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

