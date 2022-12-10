Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 1.27 per share on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Philip Morris International has a payout ratio of 89.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $5.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.0%.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM opened at $102.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 48,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 231,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 40,463 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.