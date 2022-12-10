Luokung Technology (NASDAQ:LKCO) Trading Up 3%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO – Get Rating) shares were up 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18. Approximately 1,785,986 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 1,804,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Luokung Technology Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luokung Technology

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luokung Technology by 46.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 272,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Luokung Technology during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

About Luokung Technology

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of location-based services and mobile application products for long distance rail travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, which provides business to customer (B2C) location-based services; and SuperEngine that offers business to business (B2B) and business to government (B2G) services in connection with spatial-temporal big data processing.

