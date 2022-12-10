Nano One Materials (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Trading Down 1%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.06. 18,668 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 68,983 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Nano One Materials Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.13.

Nano One Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nano One Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nano One Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.