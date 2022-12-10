Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 2,700 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.86.

Insider Transactions at Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total transaction of $410,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,577.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essential Utilities stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $38.50 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.78.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.