1,620 Shares in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $22,818,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,063,575,000 after buying an additional 39,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 927,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $228,233,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,425,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL opened at $248.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $211.06 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

