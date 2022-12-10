Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 900 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lessened its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $166.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $202.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.93.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI opened at $139.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.40. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. This is a positive change from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.06%.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.50 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Matthew Thornton III purchased 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

