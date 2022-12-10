Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Invests $419,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.58.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.6 %

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $65.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.93. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

