Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 18.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,690,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,947,238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,573,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,705,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,292 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

ED stock opened at $96.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.61 and a 200-day moving average of $93.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.25%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.55.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

