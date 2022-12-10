Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

NYSE EMN opened at $85.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 33.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Mizuho cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $97.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

