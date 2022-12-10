SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 4.2% Higher

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.48. 126,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 235,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

