SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 4.2% Higher

Posted by on Dec 10th, 2022

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLSGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.48. 126,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 235,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 149.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.