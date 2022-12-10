SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Trading 4.2% Higher

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.48. 126,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 235,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.
Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SELLAS Life Sciences Group (SLS)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.