A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 453.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 10.7% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 13.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 576,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 17.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

NYSE:AOS opened at $58.30 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.80.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

