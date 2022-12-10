Africa Energy (OTCMKTS:HPMCF) Trading Down 3.9%

Africa Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:HPMCF – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. Approximately 19,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 20,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.
Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 27.5% participating interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.
