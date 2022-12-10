Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) Shares Up 0.3%

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

