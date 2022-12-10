Highlands REIT (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Trading 240% Higher

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 240% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,058 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 25,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

Highlands REIT Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Highlands REIT Company Profile

Our portfolio consists of office, industrial, retail and apartment assets, an unoccupied correctional facility and unimproved land. This portfolio largely represented the non-core assets of InvenTrust Properties Corp., our former parent, which spun off Highlands REIT in 2016. The spin-off allowed InvenTrust's management to focus on its core portfolio while providing Highlands with a dedicated management team to focus on maximizing the value of our portfolio.

