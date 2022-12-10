Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 500 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,837 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $381,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.71.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $62.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $56.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares in the company, valued at $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

