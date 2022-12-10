THG (LON:THG) Trading Up 0.9%

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 61.64 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.73). Approximately 2,934,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 8,869,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.44 ($0.72).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 391.75 ($4.78).

The firm has a market capitalization of £839.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 57.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.35.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

