Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sysco were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 5.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,638,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,587,000 after purchasing an additional 608,222 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $82.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.48. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.09. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.83 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.63 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.