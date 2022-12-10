Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,640,000 after purchasing an additional 504,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 472,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,638 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 18.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 50.7% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $153.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.48.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

