Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. 10,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 15,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.