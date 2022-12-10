Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR) Shares Up 0.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMR – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.65 and last traded at $23.65. 10,478 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 15,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47.
