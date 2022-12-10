Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Trading 7.8% Higher

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 4,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Rooshine Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

Further Reading

