Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Trading 7.8% Higher

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.55 and last traded at $0.55. 4,164 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 201% from the average session volume of 1,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.
Rooshine Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.59 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.
About Rooshine
Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rooshine (RSAU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Rooshine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rooshine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.