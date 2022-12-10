Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $360,000 Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 26,844 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 218,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,473,000 after acquiring an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 356,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,674,000 after acquiring an additional 62,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB opened at $136.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

