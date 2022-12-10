Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Cuts Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Sempra were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Sempra by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRE opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.76 and a 200 day moving average of $157.53. Sempra has a 52-week low of $124.44 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

