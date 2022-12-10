Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Trims Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Equinix were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Equinix by 1.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.8% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 5.1% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 72.4% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $675.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $604.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $638.46. The stock has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $853.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 162.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equinix from $680.00 to $660.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $751.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,691 shares of company stock valued at $1,870,388. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

