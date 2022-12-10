Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Takes Position in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IMXI. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,688,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 68.3% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 702,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,383,000 after buying an additional 285,104 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Money Express by 154.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 270,864 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in International Money Express by 708.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 215,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 189,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Money Express by 112.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,922,000 after buying an additional 177,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.35% of the company’s stock.

IMXI opened at $21.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.66. International Money Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

In related news, Director John Rincon sold 26,445 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total value of $559,311.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,751.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

