Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,946,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,708,541,000 after buying an additional 184,272 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,583,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,545,000 after buying an additional 212,961 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,795,000 after buying an additional 80,313 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,093,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,403,000 after buying an additional 525,319 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after buying an additional 316,211 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL stock opened at $240.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.47 and a 1 year high of $374.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.40. The stock has a market cap of $85.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 44.07%.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $303.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

