Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 146,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 157,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Separately, Jonestrading downgraded Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IKT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 530,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 51,394 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.

