Inhibikase Therapeutics (NYSE:IKT) Trading Down 7.4%

Shares of Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:IKT – Get Rating) fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.50. 146,944 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 157,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
Separately, Jonestrading downgraded Inhibikase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.
Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for Parkinson's Disease (PD) and related disorders that arise inside and outside of the brain. The company's product candidates include IkT-148009, a small molecule Abelson tyrosine kinase inhibitor for use in the treatment of PD, as well as gastrointestinal complications that arise as early symptoms of PD, such as swallowing, dysphagia, neurogenic constipation, and multiple system atrophy; and IkT-001Pro, a prodrug of the anti-cancer agent Imatinib that is in preclinical development to minimize gastrointestinal side effects and for the treatment of blood and stomach cancers.
