Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 23,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ELOX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 179,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.21% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.