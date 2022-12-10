Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Down 17.5%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 17.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 23,868 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 249% from the average daily volume of 6,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.41.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -18.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.