Silver Elephant Mining (OTCMKTS:SILEF) Trading 15.2% Higher

Shares of Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SILEF – Get Rating) traded up 15.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.33. 8,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 13,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

Silver Elephant Mining Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41.

Silver Elephant Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silver Elephant Mining Corp., a mineral exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral and energy projects. The company explores for gold, nickel, silver, lead, zinc, iron, vanadium, titanium, and coal. Its flagship project is the Pulacayo project, including seven mining areas covering an area of approximately 3,560 hectares of contiguous areas located in Quijarro province, Bolivia.

