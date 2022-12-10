NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Stock Price Down 1.4%

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.63 and last traded at $6.71. Approximately 1,781 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 2,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFYEF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC raised NFI Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

NFI Group Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.31.

NFI Group Cuts Dividend

About NFI Group

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

