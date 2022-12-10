Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.20. 392,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,458,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OIG. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Orbital Infrastructure Group to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Alliance Global Partners set a $2.00 price target on Orbital Infrastructure Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Orbital Infrastructure Group alerts:

Orbital Infrastructure Group Trading Up 9.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.59.

Institutional Trading of Orbital Infrastructure Group

Orbital Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:OIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.82 million for the quarter. Orbital Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 345.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OIG. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 547,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the last quarter. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orbital Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.