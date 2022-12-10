Progress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:PGRWU) Trading Down 0.7%

Progress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGRWU – Get Rating) fell 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.12.

Progress Acquisition Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 32,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Acquisition by 248.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progress Acquisition by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the period.

Progress Acquisition Company Profile

Progress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

