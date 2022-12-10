Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.33. 52,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 115,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Get Timber Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Timber Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 251.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 2,952,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 871,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 238,663 shares in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.