Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating) traded up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.33. 52,184 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 115,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Timber Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Timber Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Timber Pharmaceuticals
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Timber Pharmaceuticals (TMBR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timber Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.