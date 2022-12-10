Toubani Resources (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Trading Up 20%

Toubani Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF – Get Rating) shares were up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 662 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Toubani Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.12.

Toubani Resources Company Profile

Toubani Resources Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the Kobada Gold project located in Southern Mali. The company was formerly known as African Gold Group, Inc and changed its name to Toubani Resources Inc in June 2022.

