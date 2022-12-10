FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Trading Down 9.7%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 195,439 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,051,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

FingerMotion Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 133.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FingerMotion

FingerMotion Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FingerMotion during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FingerMotion by 769.9% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

