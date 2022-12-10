Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV) Trading Up 0.7%

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.84 and last traded at $22.80. Approximately 2,266 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average is $22.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF (BATS:DFNV – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Donoghue Forlines Risk Managed Innovation ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

