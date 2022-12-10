Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 56,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 694,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Kiromic BioPharma Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.36.

Institutional Trading of Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiromic BioPharma Company Profile

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1.

